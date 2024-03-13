The Houston Hottie is back on the road starting this Spring. On Wednesday (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to instagram to announce the Hot Girl Summer Tour, set to kick off in May. While official tour dates have not been announced, there is a list of cities Megan is expected to perform in.
RELATED: Our favorite moments from Bun B’s All-American Takeover
RELATED: Drake Signs Texas Born Rapper
Here it is, Hotties: Check out the first promotional flyer for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, coming May 2024.
Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
And You Woo Woo WHAT?! ‘Embarrassed’ Jeffrey Osborne Concertgoers Seek $2M In Emotional Distress Lawsuit
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy Awards
-
[WIN TICKETS] Super Freak: The Rick James Story Coming To Houston March 14-17
-
Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!
-
Win Tickets to “The R+B Money Tour” feat. Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas
-
Ali Siddiq Returns with 'The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School'