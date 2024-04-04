Coco Jones will be making an in-ring appearance this weekend at Wrestlemania XL. Coco Jones is scheduled to sing the National Anthem for the Saturday April 6th show hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field.
RELATED: Bad Bunny Got Busy At Wrestlemania
“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @cocojones to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.”
Some fans suspect that Triple H is playing chess with this opening act booking, insinuating that Levesque wants to be down with Philadelphia’s core demographic.
RELATED: Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE
“TRIPS tryna get that cookout invite ” one comment read.
“you’re doing everything RIGHT this year Triple H!!! ” said another user.
WWE is headed to Philadelphia this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center, as Well as Monday Night Raw on Monday April 8th. Then Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field.
To purchase tickets to WWE Events [CLICK HERE]
READ MORE:
RELATED: The Biggest Storylines Heading Into Wrestlemania XL
RELATED: What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL?
RELATED: Snoop Dogg Saves Wrestlemania Match After Shane McMahon Suffers Freak Injury, Twitter Loved It
Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Win a Four Pack of Tickets Plus Hotel Stay at the 2024 French Quarter Fest
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Win a Lover's Getaway to Louisiana's Coushatta Casino Resort featuring a Live Performance by Babyface
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
Ali Siddiq Returns with 'The Domino Effect, with Part 3: First Day of School'
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe