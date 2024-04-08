Listen Live
Missy Elliott with Ciara and Busta Rhymes: Out of This World Tour Coming To Houston July 20

Published on April 8, 2024

Missy Busta Ciara

Source: Live Nation / Toyota Center

Get ready for something OUT OF THIS WORLD! Music icon Missy Elliott is coming to H-Town’s Toyota Center on Saturday, July 20th and she’s bringing Ciara and Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes along for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Tickets on sale starting Friday, April 12th at 10AM central at toyotacenter.com

