Missy Elliott with Ciara and Busta Rhymes: Out of This World Tour Coming To Houston July 20

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for something OUT OF THIS WORLD! Music icon Missy Elliott is coming to H-Town’s Toyota Center on Saturday, July 20th and she’s bringing Ciara and Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes along for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Tickets on sale starting Friday, April 12th at 10AM central at toyotacenter.com