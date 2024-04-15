Listen Live
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

| 04.15.24
AHF Presents World AIDS Day

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Janet Jackson, the iconic and multi-talented entertainer, recently sat down for an exclusive interview where she shared exciting updates about her upcoming tour, plans for a documentary sequel, and reflections on her illustrious career and family life.

The interview opened with warm greetings and anticipation for Janet’s forthcoming “Together Again” tour, scheduled to kick off on June 4th. During the conversation, Janet expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of her previous tour and hinted at surprises and changes in the upcoming performances.

The discussion then turned to Janet’s documentary sequel, where she shared her excitement about revisiting her life story on screen. While keeping details under wraps, Janet promised fans an engaging and enjoyable journey through her career and personal life.

Reflecting on her acting career, Janet fondly recalled her favorite roles as Penny from “Good Times” and Charlene from “Different Strokes,” sharing cherished memories from those times.

In a heartwarming moment, Janet exchanged motherhood stories, expressing deep love and gratitude for her son, who she described as her soul and everything.

As the interview wrapped up, Janet encouraged fans to visit her website and Ticketmaster for tour dates and ticket information, promising unforgettable surprises and memorable performances.

The interview concluded with a resounding round of applause and admiration for Janet Jackson, reaffirming her status as an enduring icon and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

