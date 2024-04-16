Beyoncé Makes Big Investment In Black Hair Schools with Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is once again paying homage to her roots in a big way, this time she’s honoring the craft that helped her mother pave her way–cosmetology.

Through her Cécred x BeyGOOD Student Scholarships initiative, Beyoncé will contribute $500,000 to five Black hair and beauty schools, including the Franklin Institute. The owner of the Franklin Institute, Ron Jemison Jr., shared how honored he feels to be chosen as the exclusive cosmetology school scholarship partner for Beyoncé’s hometown.

Jemison also highlighted the special connection with Ms. Tina, Beyoncé’s renowned mother and stylist, who got her cosmetology license from the Franklin Institute back in the 80s. This recognition holds particular significance as the institute celebrates a century of service and excellence in training the Houston community. Other schools include Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta, Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago, Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles, and Janas Cosmetology Academy in New Jersey.

The scholarships were previously announced in February, the same day the superstar debuted her highly-anticipated haircare line, Cécred. Beyoncé told Essence magazine at the time of the launch, that she grew up watching her mother work as a hairstylist. It was in her mother’s salon, Beyoncé said, that she realized she wanted to be a performer.

“So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon,” Beyoncé said.

The scholarship is intended to assist with tuition fees and other educational expenses, recipients are required to maintain satisfactory academic performances and provide periodic updates on their educational progress and experiences as part of the program. The selection process involves a review of applications by a committee comprised of representatives from BeyGood and participating trade schools, focusing on the eligibility criteria, academic merit, and demonstrated financial need.

