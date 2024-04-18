Fuelfest Returns For a 3rd Year In a Row at Texas Motor Speedway

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Can you handle the sensations, the rush, and the speed? If that sounds like yout type of party, come out this weekend where there will be over 700 automobiles live action drifting, drag racing, live music, a huge car show, automotive culture and more.

This event blends car enthusiast’s passion for the automotive world with special appearances by Fast & Furious franchise stars, Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson.

Gates for the event are open to the public from 1-8pm. Admission tickets start at $40 per person/Kids 12 and under are FREE. Visit – http://www.FuelFest.com for ticket information.

The FuelFest will allow open access to drift pits, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite race cars and see what these amazing machines look like. There will als showcase area Taste of Tokyo, giving fans a Japanese underground car meet vibe with a variety of cars you’re likely to see lurking in the streets of Tokyo.

The action-packed event will feature exhilarating non-stop action in every corner of the show such as curated display sections, over 50 brands, exhibits with products and contests, movie cars on display, multiple live performances from hip hop artists, plus DJs on the Festival Stage.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide, the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster.

FuelFest brings the automotive community to together in major cities across the nation, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event.

