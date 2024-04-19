Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

RELATED: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers

“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers

No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Jamaica Sandals
Contests

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Mostyn Law
Lifestyle

Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!

Praise in the Park
News

Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

No image available
Entertainment News

Are Donna Summer’s Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?

Jamaica Sandals
Travel

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Black Health 365
Black Health 365

Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close