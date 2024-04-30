James Fortune Stops By The Kandi Store! Celebrates 20 Years In The Industry

It’s always a great time when family stops by and Kandi recently got a special visit from James Fortune. He’s seen a lot during his time in the music world, and experienced more than most fans may be aware. Congrats on 20 years in the industry and best wishes on 20 more.
RELATED: [VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?
RELATED: Praise in the Park 2024: Our Favorite Moments [PHOTOS]
Check out the interview below.
-
Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!
-
Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Missed The Show? Check Out The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast