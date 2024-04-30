James Fortune Stops By The Kandi Store! Celebrates 20 Years In The Industry

It’s always a great time when family stops by and Kandi recently got a special visit from James Fortune. He’s seen a lot during his time in the music world, and experienced more than most fans may be aware. Congrats on 20 years in the industry and best wishes on 20 more.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?

RELATED: Praise in the Park 2024: Our Favorite Moments [PHOTOS]

Check out the interview below.