Listen Live
Entertainment

James Fortune Stops By The Kandi Store! Celebrates 20 Years In The Industry

Published on April 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

James Fortune

Source: General / Radio One

It’s always a great time when family stops by and Kandi recently got a special visit from James Fortune. He’s seen a lot during his time in the music world, and experienced more than most fans may be aware. Congrats on 20 years in the industry and best wishes on 20 more.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?

RELATED: Praise in the Park 2024: Our Favorite Moments [PHOTOS]

Check out the interview below.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Praise in the Park
News

Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Mostyn Law
Lifestyle

Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Black Health 365
Black Health 365

Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change

No image available
New Music

NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface “Hurt You”

No image available
Entertainment News

Are Donna Summer’s Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?

RSMS

Missed The Show? Check Out The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast

Hip Hop Classics Concert - Sugar Land, TX
Entertainment

[EXCLUSIVE] Scarface Compares Rap To A Bad Marriage: ‘I Don’t Respect It’

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close