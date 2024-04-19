Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
R&B Money Tour

Source: General / Radio One

Ahead of the R&B Money Tour on May 12, Kandi Eastman recalls the time Tank did something very special for the ladies of H-Town.

RELATED: Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Give Up The Game On Their Wardrobes

Check out the clip below.

Tank is bringing R&B MONEY TOUR with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas to Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, May 12. Get your tickets here.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
R&B Money Tour
News

[VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?

Jamaica Sandals
Contests

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Mostyn Law
Lifestyle

Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!

Jamaica Sandals
Travel

Win the Ultimate Getaway with the ‘Hatta’s Madd Jamaica Vacation’ Contest

Praise in the Park
News

Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Gala
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to the 3rd Annual Voices of Power Foundation Gala

Maxwell
Music

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to See Maxwell with Special Guest Jazmine Sullivan and October London

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close