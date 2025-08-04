Houston Megachurch Welcomes Pastor Back After Prison Term

The pastor of a southwest Houston megachurch will soon be back behind the pulpit, following his early release from prison last year. KirbyJon Caldwell returned to Windsor Village Church Last Sunday.

His return to Windsor Village Church on Sunday comes nearly a year after his early release from prison last year. Pastor Caldwell was transferred from the Beaumont federal camp facility to home confinement on September 5, 2024. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud − a low-grade,nonviolent felony. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison and reported to the Beaumont Federal camp facility on June 22, 2021.

According to His rep, Pastor Caldwell invested more than $500,000 of his money in the deal before anyone else invested. Obviously, he believed the deal was legitimate. He expressed his remorse and accepted his responsibility for his actions by paying full restitution of his own money no funds from the Windsor Village Church Family were used in the amount of $3,588,500 – both his portion and his defendant’s portion − to the victims

investors.Prior to the indictment, Pastor Caldwell returned slightly over one million dollars, or one-third of the investors’ money when they asked for it.

The church family was super excited with a heart of forgiveness. They are looking forward to a brighter future of Hope and Restoration Together.https://www.kingdombuilders.com/live/

Caldwell, who was a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, also served time behind bars in Beaumont.

Caldwell took to the mic on Sunday.”I went all the way to Beaumont, Texas, looked all around, couldn’t find nobody,” Caldwell said.

His congregation and friends welcomed him with open arms.Caldwell will deliver his first sermon next Sunday. His church says all is forgiven.

Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell has deep roots in Houston. Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell is one of the nation’s most significant servant leaders in the

community. Under his leadership, the social and economic landscape of central Southwest Houston has changed

He is a native Houstonian and his family lived in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood of Houston. Caldwell graduated from Kashmere High School in Houston Independent School District.

According to his biography said he received a B.A. Degree in Economics from Carleton College, an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Business, his Master’s Degree in Theology from Southern Methodist University-Perkins School of Theology and two honorary Doctor of Law degrees, one from Huston-Tillotson College and another from Carleton College.

“We have been involved in the community for over 30 years. Added a lot of value spiritually, economically and otherwise. And everything was done decently and in order. I fully expect the process to continue,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell is a husband and a father of three. He is also a nationally recognized religious leader. He was a spiritual adviser to both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. Caldwell also officiated at the wedding of President George W. Bush’s daughter, Jenna.

Caldwell is the senior pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist. According to his online biography, he has held that position since 1982. In that time, his church has grown from 25 members to more than 16,000.

The church’s website shows it is one of the largest Protestant churches in the U.S. Caldwell is a best-selling author, serves on corporate and non-profit boards and, according to his biography, is also a limited partner with the Houston Texans.