Education

No Cellphones Allowed in Schools This Year

Southeast Texas schools implement new state-mandated cell phone restrictions

Published on August 4, 2025

Four Caucasian pupils classmates friends teenagers one boy guy with three girls using mobile phones gadgets addict internet addiction smartphones overuse dependency in library study problem school
Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

As the new school year approaches in Houston, many school districts are preparing for changes due to a new Texas law banning cell phone use for students in grades K-12 during school hours. The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows districts to decide on cellphone use during extracurricular activities and storage options for devices. The Houston Independent School District is implementing the law by requiring students to leave their devices at home or powered off and stored in backpacks during the instructional day. Violations of the policy will result in consequences such as parents picking up the device or holding it for multiple school days.

https://abc13.com/post/houston-friendswood-isds-among-first-school-districts-announce-policies-statewide-classroom-cellphone-ban/17422159

