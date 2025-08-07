Fan-Favorite YouTuber Raises $10M for St. Jude’s
An celebrated YouTuber whose fame would be impossible to describe to your grandmother just raised $11.5 million for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The amazing fundraiser centered around Ryan Trahan‘s breakneck 50-day trip around America, visiting one state each day, and attempting to find the coolest Airbnb in the process.
Making a review of each day, each state, and each Airbnb, totaling between 20 and 40 minutes of expertly produced video content, Trahan and his wife stayed in a castle, a lighthouse, a cave, a tree house, a missile silo, a potato, a barn, on a private island, on a private mountain, and even in a giant shoe.
They celebrated every million dollars raised with a cake, made many friend along the way, undertook all kinds of adventures, consumed god only knows how many coffees and perhaps energy drinks, and ended up on the very edge of the Big Island of Hawai’i in a private villa.
Their eventual decision was that the Treetopia Treehouse in Broken Bow, Oklahoma was the best Airbnb in the country.
This fundraiser reached a lot of ears, and 42,000 people donated to the cause. Six-figure donations were made from large companies like Airbnb, Shopify, Dollar Shave Club, T Mobile, Lectric eBikes, Hobby Lobby, and Kia, while philanthropic gifts were made by Dr. Peter Attia and fellow YouTuber MrBeast.
The whole thing it’s just another example of how valuable the internet has become for allowing this kind of mass distributed charity to take place.
