Almost Half Of Gen-Z Would Pick Cash Over Love

A generation that says Love is overated

Published on August 11, 2025

Love is overrated, if you ask Gen-Z. A new dating survey by matchmaking service Tawkify says 46-percent of Gen-Zers would choose long-term financial stability over romance and almost one in three said they’d even take back an ex if that ex got rich. The survey also found that one in ten Gen-Z women say their ideal match should make 200-thousand-dollars or more and most won’t settle for less than 80-thousand-dollars. Millennials on the other hand have no problem with a “broke and magical” relationship with 59-percent choosing love over financial security. Most Gen-Zers also won’t date anyone without a job with 46-percent saying they wouldn’t date someone who’s unemployed, even if they found them attractive.

“Money equals safety, security and freedom,” Brie Temple, Tawkify’s CCO and chief matchmaker, told The New York Post. “Taking an ex back because they got rich isn’t just about the bank account. It’s about what that wealth symbolizes: security, ambition and maybe a sense that they’ve ‘leveled up’ since the breakup.”

The cost of living, combined with stagnant wages, creates financial pressures that are simply not conducive to dating or starting a family.”

The trend is part of a wider pattern with nearly three-quarters of young adults surveyed saying they took actions to improve their financial health in the last year, from cutting expenses to increasing savings, and 51 percent identified high living costs as a barrier to achieving their financial goals.

Bank of America President of Consumer Banking Holly O’Neill said in the survey’s release that Gen Z is “challenging the stereotype when it comes to young people and their finances,” noting that they are dining out less, shopping at more affordable grocery stores, and setting budgets.

