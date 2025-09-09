Randy Moss Returns To NFL Countdown’ And Basketball Hall Of Fame

Source: Alex Halloway / Getty

NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN studio Analyst Randy Moss is returning to the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown after completing his cancer treatment. Moss celebrated the occasion Sunday with his colleagues saying, “Now all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I’m back with the family, man.” When publicly announcing his diagnosis back in December, Moss promised he would return to commentating duties: “As soon as I get healthy to get back out there with you guys, I promise you, I will be on set.”

“I want to thank everybody at this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their family, of their extended family. I’ve told y’all this before, y’all do a great job taking care of people and I know it’s an emotional moment, but I thank you all. God bless you,” Moss said in the original clip shared by the hospital network, in which he was seen embracing his health care providers.Moss played for 14 seasons in the NFL with teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. The former wide receiver retired in 2012 and entered the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Basketball Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined this year’s class of players on Saturday. The 2025 group of inductees includes Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Dwight Howard, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Also honored will be the 2008 USA Basketball men’s team, coach Billy Donovan, official Danny Crawford and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison. Thousands of basketball fans made the pilgrimage to Springfield, Massachusetts for the ceremony.