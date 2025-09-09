Listen Live
Faith Child Collaborates with Gospel Icon Erica Campbell

The new single "Wildfire" aims to spread faith, hope, and God's love.

Published on September 9, 2025

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Faith Child has had a successful start to 2025 with chart-topping singles in the Christian and Gospel genres. His collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist Erica Campbell on the new single “Wildfire” aims to spread faith, hope, and God’s love. The song combines Faith’s artistry with Campbell’s signature blend of gospel and R&B, creating an infectious and uplifting energy. “Wildfire” precedes Faith’s upcoming album, “When Faith Feels Far,” which explores themes of grief, doubt, and hope along life’s journey. The release marks a significant milestone in Faith’s career, showcasing his commitment to merging music with purpose.

I’ve always been a champion of all things good. Bad news is quick to spread, but I want to change the narrative and bring faith, hope, and God’s love to the forefront, to let that spread like wildfire,” said Faith. “I grew up listening to Mary Mary and love how bold they’ve been about their faith, especially outside the four walls of the church. Working with Erica on this song makes it extra special.

Erica Campbell, known for chart-topping hits like ‘Shackles’ and her acclaimed solo career, brings her signature blend of gospel and R&B to the collaboration, amplifying the song’s infectious, feel-good energy.

The release follows Faith’s singles ‘Holy Place’ and ‘Oluwa Is Involved’, and precedes his upcoming album When Faith Feels Far, an honest exploration of grief, doubt, and the hope found along the journey. ‘Wildfire’ marks another milestone in Faith’s career, seamlessly merging artistry with purpose.

‘Wildfire’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen here: https://slinky.to/Wildfire_FaithChild

