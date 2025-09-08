Listen Live
Tamron Hall Debuts 'Fit Check' Fashion Series On Instagram

The Emmy-winning talk show host is giving fans an up close and personal view of her swag, and we're even more obsessed.

Published on September 8, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 26, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Tamron Hall is making sure her audience gets a front-row seat to her fashion moments before she steps on her television show set with a brand-new Instagram series titled “Tamron Hall Fit check.” The Emmy-winning talk show host has always been known for her journalistic excellence, but her sense of style has long been just as captivating, and now we get an up-close and personal view of her swag, and we’re even more obsessed.

In the debut clip, Hall confidently struts onto the set, transforming the studio into her personal runway. Dressed in a bold, cobalt blue short suit by Aquazzura with a structured collar and an oversized floral print, the star radiated sophistication and playfulness simultaneously. The metallic sheen of the fabric caught the light with every step, while her sleek bob, understated jewelry, and sparkling heels effortlessly completed the look. It’s the perfect example of Hall’s signature style, which is fearless, elegant, and unapologetically chic.

Fashion has always been part of Hall’s brand. Whether she’s sitting across from celebrities, tackling serious topics, or celebrating everyday heroes, she shows up in looks that command attention while staying relatable. The new Instagram fit check videos allow fans to see the full ensembles in motion, giving her style the spotlight it deserves.

Tamron Hall Delivers Fashion with New ‘Fit Check’ Series

Of course, Hall’s followers were here for her new “fit check” series, because while the girls love her interviews, they eagerly await her daily style reveal. “Tamron always delivers when it comes to fashion,” one fan commented on her post. At the same time, another was in awe of her look. “ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!!! I haven’t seen anyone rocking this type of outfit yet!!!! KEEP SHINING DOLL!”

With this new series, Hall is doing more than just showing off clothes; she’s creating a joyful ritual that celebrates personal style and self-expression. It’s a reminder that in the world of daytime television, Tamron Hall isn’t just hosting the conversation, she’s leading the fashion show too.

