Lowest High School Academic Scores Levels In Decades

Reading and math scores among high school students are dropping to the lowest levels in decades. Data from the National Assessment of Education Progress found that 12th grade reading scores dropped to the lowest in the history of the exam, which began in 1992, while math scores for the same age group declined to the lowest rating since 2005. The results of the assessment, which is commonly known as the Nation’s Report Card, are the first for these groups since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The test, also known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, is the largest nationally representative assessment of K-12 student achievement.

The latest results show high school students across public and private schools backsliding in math, science and reading in 2024, continuing a decade-long decline in student performance nationally.

In 12th grade reading, the average score dropped to the lowest in the history of the exam, which began in 1992, with 32 percent scoring below “basic.” All students, except those in the highest percentile, saw declines.

In 12th grade math, 45 percent scored below “basic,” the lowest since 2005.

Eighth graders did not fare much better for science, with 38 percent scoring below “basic,” meaning they likely can’t remember basic facts such as that plants need sun to grow and reproduce.

Despite spending billions annually on numerous K-12 programs, the achievement gap is widening, and more high school seniors are performing below the basic benchmark in math and reading than ever before,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

“The lesson is clear. Success isn’t about how much money we spend, but who controls the money and where that money is invested. That’s why President Trump and I are committed to returning control of education to the states so they can innovate and meet each school and students’ unique needs,” she added.