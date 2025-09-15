Listen Live
Music

New Jeezy x Drama Album

DJ Drama & Jeezy Announce Gangsta Grillz ‘Still Snowin’ Album

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SiriusXM Jeezy's Thug Motivation Radio Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of "TM:101"
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jeezy and DJ Drama are teaming up for a new Gangsta Grillz project called Still Snowin, set to release on Sept. 28. The project was teased with a trailer and marks their collaboration after a week of speculation. Jeezy is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and has been expanding his entrepreneurial ventures with EDGE Energy Drink and Eastside Golf. Jeezy aims to bring his energy and success from music to the golf course through his partnership with Eastside Golf, promoting inclusivity in the sport.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins
Sports

Viral ‘Karen’ Steals Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close