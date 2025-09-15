New Jeezy x Drama Album

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jeezy and DJ Drama are teaming up for a new Gangsta Grillz project called Still Snowin, set to release on Sept. 28. The project was teased with a trailer and marks their collaboration after a week of speculation. Jeezy is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and has been expanding his entrepreneurial ventures with EDGE Energy Drink and Eastside Golf. Jeezy aims to bring his energy and success from music to the golf course through his partnership with Eastside Golf, promoting inclusivity in the sport.

