Listen Live
Food & Drink

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

mac and cheese
Source: Olga Chzhu / Getty

Gooder Foods, Inc. has issued an urgent recall for two of its popular “Goodles” macaroni and cheese products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects products distributed nationwide.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the specific items being recalled are “Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals” for possibly containing undeclared milk, and “Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells” for potentially containing undeclared cashews. These undeclared ingredients pose a serious or life-threatening risk to consumers with milk or cashew allergies.

The affected lots were manufactured between April 7 and April 15, 2025, and sold through various channels, including wholesale, foodservice, and online, from late April through early August 2025. The company initiated the recall after receiving consumer feedback, with eight allergic reactions reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are strongly advised not to consume them. The items can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you believe you are having an allergic reaction, seek immediate medical attention. For more information, customers can contact Gooder Foods customer service at 1-888-610-2341.

Urgent Recall on Popular Mac & Cheese Products  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close