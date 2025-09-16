TikTok Ban Extended Until December

Source: CFOTO / Getty

President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended a delay on enforcing a ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app’s sale from its Chinese owner.

The announcement, made through an executive order, came despite Trump telling reporters Tuesday that the United States and China had reached a deal over a new ownership structure for the hugely popular video-sharing app.

The extension builds on previous delays issued in January, April and June as the administration navigates the complex legal and national security implications surrounding TikTok’s operations in the United States.. This comes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday the U.S. and China have reached a “framework” for a permanent deal. ByteDance, the app’s Chinese parent company, had faced a Wednesday deadline to sell the popular video-sharing platform. President Trump signed an order Tuesday that will allow TikTok to continue service in the U.S. through at least December 16th of this year, and it marks the fourth delayed enforcement of the looming ban.

President Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the deal on Friday. We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi (Jinping) on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told reporters on Monday as he left the White House for a state visit to Britain.

“We have a group of very big companies that want to buy it,” Trump said, adding that he would “hate to see value like that thrown out the window.”China also confirmed what both sides on Monday called the “framework” of a deal that would be finalized in the phone call between the two leaders on Friday.