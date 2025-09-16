‘Dreamgirls’ Returning To Broadway

Source: General / Galveston

Dreamgirls, the Tony-winning musical, is set to return to Broadway in Fall 2026 for its first-ever revival, four decades after its original debut. The show, which premiered in 1981, follows the journey of three young Black women in the music industry in the 1960s. The new production will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, with a global talent search underway to find the show’s iconic girl group. Casting details and additional production information will be announced in the coming months.

