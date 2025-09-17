Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Has “Significant” Ankle Sprain

Source: Edward M. Pio Roda / Getty

The Astros are dealing with another serious injury to a key player. Yordan Alvarez suffered a “pretty significant” ankle sprain while crossing home plate during Monday’s win over the Rangers. This is going to keep him out for a while,” Espada said. “Let’s not get into days, weeks, any of that. We are going to take one day at a time, but this is going to take some time to heal.”

Alvarez, who underwent an MRI on Tuesday, suffered the injury while crossing home plate during Monday’s victory against the Texas Rangers. He was seen leaving the Astros clubhouse on a crutch and with a boot on his left foot.

The three-time All-Star appeared to slip as he crossed the plate in the first inning, scoring from first base on a throwing error by Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter on Carlos Correa‘s infield single. Alvarez was tended to by an athletic trainer outside the Astros’ dugout and then helped down the steps.

Espada refused to say if the team planned to place Alvarez on the injured list.Manager Joe Espada said the slugger will be out for “a while” but didn’t get into specifics about his return. Alvarez already missed more than 100 games this year with a fractured hand.



Astros Hold Off Rangers

The Astros held-off the Rangers 6-5 from Houston. Jose Altuve drove-in a pair of runs as the ‘Stros sprinted to a 6-0 lead. Colton Gordon earned the win in relief. Merrill Kelly got the loss after giving up all six runs on nine hits over three innings for Texas. The Astros and Rangers finish-off the Lone Star Series tonight. Texas sits three-and-a-half games behind the Red Sox for the last AL Wild Card spot. The ‘Stros are in the second position and trail the Mariners by just half-a-game the AL West lead.