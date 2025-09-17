Suspect Arrested In Theft Of Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

A suspect has been arrested in a July auto break-in that a dancer and a choreographer touring with Beyoncé′ said resulted in the theft of the singer’s unreleased music, Atlanta police said Tuesday

Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Evans and said he was booked into jail on charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation. Online jail records for metro Atlanta’s Fulton County did not list an attorney for Evans.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue were traveling with the singer for concerts in Atlanta when they called police on July 8 to report the break-in. They said someone smashed a window in their rental vehicle and stole two suitcases while they were at a restaurant nearby.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Grant told police he had been “carrying some personal sensitive information” for Beyoncé. The police report said the stolen items included two Apple laptops and five thumb drives that included “unreleased music” along with other digital files related to Beyoncé’s tour.

In a 911 call released by the Atlanta Police Department, Grant said, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything. On July 15, about a week after the incident occurred, a representative for the police department noted that no camera footage pertaining to the theft would be released.

According to the call, Grant and Blue reported that the window to the trunk of the Wagoneer had been smashed. Light fingerprints were lifted from the scene, an incident report revealed, and auto larceny investigators flagged a vehicle in the area based on available information. An arrest warrant for a suspect was issued on July 14.

Despite the incident, the Cowboy Carter tour continued as planned. Beyoncé completed four sold-out shows at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The tour wrapped about two weeks later in Las Vegas. “The three hours of Beyoncé felt nonstop as she ran through almost the entirety of Cowboy Carter during the set

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said in an email Tuesday that none of the items have been recovered.