Brandy Reveals Date Of New Memoir “PHASES”

Brandy has a new memoir on the way. It’s titled “Phases” and is being billed as a testament to “Hope, resilience, and the strength needed to make peace with the past.” In a statement, the singer said she’s excited to share her full story in book form,” adding that the memoir is the result of “countless hours of reflection, work and healing.”

Readers can expect a journey that begins in her hometown of McComb, Miss., and traces the path that took her from a teenage girl with a dream to an international superstar. At just 14, she signed her first record deal, and by 15, she was a platinum-selling artist. Her career only expanded from there, starring in the beloved sitcom “Moesha” and making history as the first Black actress to play a Disney princess, in the role of “Cinderella.”

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Brandy said she hopes her story resonated with her fans and reminds them that even in the toughest times, there is light on the other side.The memoir was first teased in January, when Brandy described the writing process as one of the most difficult but rewarding experiences of her life. She explained that she chose to be fearless and vulnerable, offering her truth without the filter of media or public opinion. She described “PHASES” as more than just a book, but a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovery beyond the fame and spotlight.

Brandy’s story is now available for pre-order , and fans will soon get the chance to embrace every phase with her. “Phases” will be out on March 31st.