DAILY DILEMMA: “Man is the Head of the House”

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

A woman has set the internet ablaze with her bold declaration on parenting: what dad says, goes. Digital Creator and author of the book, Beginner’s guide to gratitude, Jarnay Dawson has gone viral after a clip of her stating she would never undermine her husband’s authority in front of their children exploded online, igniting a fierce debate about modern family dynamics.

“If my husband tell my kids no, then the answer is no,” Dawson declared in the video. “If my husband tell my kids yes, then the answer is yes. I will never ever in my life correct it in front of them.”

Dawson’s stance is that publicly disagreeing with your partner about discipline is a cardinal sin of parenting. She insists any disagreements should be handled privately, away from the kids. “You feel as though you could go toe-to-toe with your man… in front of those kids,” she stated, “and baby, let me tell you, you are doing more damage than you even know.” She argued that this behavior is “demasculating” and fails to show children that the father “is the head of this household.”

The hot take quickly caught fire, prompting Houston radio personality, @therealmaddhatta, to poll their massive Instagram followings. The results were surprisingly divided. A poll asking if users agreed with Dawson saw 69% voting “Yes,” siding with Dawson, that “the man is the head.”

The comment sections became a battleground of opinions. One supporter championed Dawson’s view, writing, “This is how you build a strong family unit! United front always. She’s 100% right.”

However, critics were just as vocal. “It’s 2025, not 1955. My husband and I are partners, not a boss and an employee,” one user fired back. Another commenter dismissed the idea entirely: “The head of the house? Please. My kids have two parents, not a king and his subject. This is outdated thinking.”

Dawson stands by her message, arguing that presenting a united front, with the father as the ultimate authority, is key to a stable home. While the internet remains sharply divided, one thing is clear: this has touched a major nerve in the ongoing conversation about parenting, partnership, and power.

