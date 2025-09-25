Kimmel Returns With 6M Viewers And Shatner Hospitalized

Source: Saul Loeb / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night is seeing a major boost in ratings. Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to six-point-three million viewers, its most-watched regularly scheduled episode ever. The number also is an over 340-percent increase from the previous season’s average of just over a million viewers. Kimmel’s return monologue has been viewed roughly 20 million times across social media. The monologue aired following a suspension over controversial comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s death. While ABC has lifted the suspension, affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair continue to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live in some markets due to content concerns.

William Shatner Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

William Shatner is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to TMZ, which reports the actor experienced issues with his blood sugar, prompting him to call paramedics to his Los Angeles home. The 94-year-old Shatner is best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek.”

America’s Got Talent Crowns Season 20 Winner

America’s Got Talent crowned its season 20 winner on Wednesday. The newest champion is 30-year-old California-born singer-songwriter Jessica Sanchez. The win nets Sanchez, who is currently nine months pregnant, a million dollars and a lifetime of bragging rights.

The Golden Bachelor” Seeks Redemption After Age Comments On Podcast

This season’s “Golden Bachelor” is feeling the heat after his recent comments about a woman’s age. Season Two of the hit dating reality series premiered Wednesday with 66-year-old Mel Owens as this year’s leading man. The former NFL player-turned-lawyer said on a podcast recently that he prefers women between the ages of 45 and 60. That didn’t sit well with the 23 older ladies on The Golden Bachelor, but on Wednesday’s premiere, Owens said he “messed up” on the podcast, and hopes they will give him a chance to “redeem” himself. The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC.