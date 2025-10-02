Listen Live
AOL Shutters Dial-Up And Reading Rainbow Returns

AOL is shutting down its dial-up internet service as Reading Rainbow is coming back with new episodes.

Published on October 2, 2025

AOL Will Stop Offering Dial-up Internet Service After More Than 30 Years In Business
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

AOL is shutting down its dial-up internet service.  The company, originally known as America Online, announced the end of an era for a technology that once defined the early internet experience.  At its peak AOL had ten million customers, however, as technology advanced most users transitioned to faster broadband connections shrinking current usage down to under 165-thousand households.  The company’s decision will also discontinue the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which were optimized for older systems and dial-up connections.

Reading Rainbow Returns Nearly 20 Years After Last Episode

A popular PBS show is coming back almost 20 years after airing its last episode.  It was announced on Monday that Reading Rainbow would be coming back with new episodes on October 4th.  The episodes will air on Kidzuko’s channel on YouTube, with digital creator Mychal Threets hosting.  Celebrity guests include Ebon Moss-Bachrach Gabrielle Union and Chrissy Teigen.  Episodes will also be available on Reading-Rainbow-dot-org. 

Doctor Offers Weight Checking Tips

A doctor is offering some advice when it comes to checking your weight.  Doctor Peminda Cabandugama, an endocrinologist at the Cleveland Clinic says the scale doesn’t tell the whole story.  He says time of day can have an impact on weight along with water retention, bloating and muscle gain from working out.  He recommends a picture method to track weight loss progress.  That involves taking a photo of yourself in the same clothes every two weeks.  He does not recommend weighing yourself every day, calling it an unhealthy habit.

