Diddy Denied New Trial

Source: @diddy / Instagram

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is facing sentencing on Friday, with prosecutors seeking 11 years in prison. Combs is opposing a prosecution request to allow his former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia,” to deliver a victim impact statement at the hearing. The defense argues that “Mia” is not a victim and calls her a liar, claiming she testified with a made-up voice and demeanor. Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of more serious charges. The sentencing hearing follows a denial of Combs’ request to throw out his conviction.

Diddy dockets: Judge Subramanian at 7:53 pm has denied Sean Combs' motions for acquittal or a new trial – so sentencing is on for October 3. Inner City Press will live tweet that; story on tonight order coming (very) soon https://t.co/0yCa63k7Kh pic.twitter.com/imnvpXSmis — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 1, 2025