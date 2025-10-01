Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Denied New Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to court a week before he faces sentencing

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: @diddy / Instagram

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is facing sentencing on Friday, with prosecutors seeking 11 years in prison. Combs is opposing a prosecution request to allow his former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia,” to deliver a victim impact statement at the hearing. The defense argues that “Mia” is not a victim and calls her a liar, claiming she testified with a made-up voice and demeanor. Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of more serious charges. The sentencing hearing follows a denial of Combs’ request to throw out his conviction.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close