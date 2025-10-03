Earthquake Tells Men: ‘Health is Wealth’ at Houston Summit

Source: client graphic / client flyer

Funnyman Earthquake is getting dead serious about one thing: men’s health. The legendary comedian joined Houston’s Majic 102.1 “Madd Hatta Morning Show” to sound the alarm for Black men, urging them to drop the “macho mentality” and start taking care of their bodies and minds.

Earthquake was in town for the African American Male Wellness Agency’s “Real Men Real Talk – Mental Wellness Summit,” a powerful event held Thursday night at the Holman Street Baptist Church. The agency’s Executive Director, Dr. Donnell Cooper, and Earthquake didn’t pull any punches when discussing why men of color are falling behind on their health.

“We believe in home remedy. We believe in the macho mentality. ‘It’s alright, I’ll shake it off,'” Earthquake said on the air. “You can’t shake off a bad arm… Your knee ain’t no weatherman, man. Go down there and see what’s wrong with your knee.”

The comedian, whose real name is Nathaniel Stroman, has long been a vocal advocate for wellness, weaving it into his stand-up routines. He pointed to his last Netflix special, “Joke Telling Business,” where he detailed the importance of getting a prostate exam, a procedure often stigmatized in the community.

“For us as black men… it’s the stigma that comes along with you don’t want to go to the doctor,” he explained. “Some of them feel if you go there and get diagnosed with any type of illness, it’s a death sentence.”

Earthquake blasted the irony of men meticulously maintaining their vehicles while their own bodies are breaking down.

“A lot of our people, especially black men, take better care of their cars than they take care of their bodies,” he declared. “Once your engine light comes on your car, you immediately take it to the dealership. And so many of us walk around with so many engine lights on, we look like a walking Christmas tree.”

The summit, part of a national tour that has featured stars like Marlon Wayans and Anthony Anderson, aims to create a “safe space” for men to be vulnerable. Dr. Donnell Cooper, Executive Director of AAMWA and spearheading the “Breaking The Cycle” event, explained that the goal is to dismantle the cultural barriers that prevent men from seeking help.

“We want men to find a safe space, and two, we want men to feel vulnerable enough to share something that they’ve never shared,” Dr. Cooper said. “We know in this culture that we live in, men, we don’t want to talk. And two, we don’t have anyone to talk to.”

The event wasn’t just talk. It provided attendees with tangible resources, including on-site mental and behavioral health screenings, food, and connections to local support systems. The agency’s motto is “Not on our watch,” a commitment to preventing men from suffering in silence.

Earthquake stressed that community and conversation are the keys to overcoming these challenges. “If you sit down and talk to people, you’ll see most of us are going through the same thing, and we’re stronger together than we ever will be single,” he urged.

He shared his personal wellness routine, revealing that he gets a full physical every year for his birthday. “That’s my gift to me, to know what the status of my health is,” he said.

In a powerful closing statement, the comic reframed the ultimate status symbol.

“Stop looking at Mercedes and Rolls Royce. Health is wealth,” Earthquake said. “You can have all the money in the world, but it don’t matter if you’re here or gone.”

Check out the interview below and find out how you can participate in the next Real Men Real Talk Mental Wellness Summit in Houston, Texas.