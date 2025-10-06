Tina Tuner’s Son Dies

Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has passed away at 67 years old due to kidney failure. He had struggled with serious heart problems for years and suffered a stroke in early September. Singer Afida Turner, the wife of his late half-brother, Ronnie Turner, announced his passing on Instagram, describing him as an “amazing brother-in-law.” Ike Jr. was born in 1958 and was later adopted by Tina Turner, growing up surrounded by his parents’ musical careers. Despite briefly working as Tina’s sound engineer, he mostly stayed out of the public eye but maintained ties to his parents’ legacies.

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dead at 67 https://t.co/zn25rxX1mj pic.twitter.com/JXDjxO7iuj — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2025