Listen Live
Entertainment

Tina Tuner’s Son Dies

Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina and Ike Turner, dies at 67

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winner Ike Turner at Grammy Awards
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has passed away at 67 years old due to kidney failure. He had struggled with serious heart problems for years and suffered a stroke in early September. Singer Afida Turner, the wife of his late half-brother, Ronnie Turner, announced his passing on Instagram, describing him as an “amazing brother-in-law.” Ike Jr. was born in 1958 and was later adopted by Tina Turner, growing up surrounded by his parents’ musical careers. Despite briefly working as Tina’s sound engineer, he mostly stayed out of the public eye but maintained ties to his parents’ legacies.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close