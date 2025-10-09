Aces Flush Mercury In Game Three

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

A’ja [[ Asia ]] Wilson hit a shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Aces a 90-88 win over the Mercury in Game Three of the WNBA Finals. Wilson led Las Vegas with 34 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackie Young added 21 points of her own. DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points off the bench for Phoenix and Satou Sabally [[ SAH-two SAH-buh-lee ]] contributed 24 points in the setback. Wilson finished the game becoming the first player in WNBA Finals history to record three consecutive games with 25 or more points and 10 rebounds.

Game 2 hero Jackie Young added 21 points and nine assists.

Phoenix went on multiple runs throughout the first three quarters to keep the contest close, but despite that, it felt like Las Vegas was never not in control.

However, the Mercury turned on the pressure in the final quarter behind forwards Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Mercury down 10 points, Sabally had to be helped off the court with the assistance of trainers after appearing to sustain a head injury.

The Mercury used the injury as motivation, immediately going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point with just over three minutes remaining.

After both teams traded buckets, Bonner was fouled and made both free throws to tie the game.

Just when many thought it was going to be the Mercury stealing the game, it was Wilson that had other plans.

Bonner, who finished with 25 points off the bench, saw her last second heave bounce off the rim, leaving the arena stunned in silence.

Wilson shared a simple message when asked what Aces coach Becky Hammon said to her in the huddle with the game on the line.

“Just go get it done,” Wilson told the ESPN broadcast after the game.

“That was it. (Hammon) just drew up a play and she said ‘just do it.’ She didn’t say much because I already understood the assignment.”

Afterwards, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts did not have an update on Sabally, who finished with 24 points.

The Aces will look to clinch the championship in Game 4, scheduled for Friday in Phoenix.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Antetokounmpo Affirms Commitment To Bucks

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo [[ YAHN-iss ah-dedo-KOON-bo ]] reiterated his commitment to the team Wednesday. The two-time MVP told reporters that he is “locked in” with Milwaukee heading into the regular season, but called it “human” if he changes his mind. Antetokounmpo also said he wants to contend for a championship, The 13th-year pro led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, the second in franchise history.