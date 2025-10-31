Listen Live
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Spirit Mixes With Super Heavy Funk

KLASSIC KUTS: Shine Your Light Has Spirit & Super Heavy Funk

The Graingers’ “Shine Your Light” delivers a soulful, spiritual message wrapped in a thick layer of deep, heavy funk that still moves the body and lifts the spirit.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Madd Hatta Show
Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

This one put in the super heavy funk file. Back in the 70’s & 80’s some of the best jams came from small labels that would pop up quick and go away just as fast. I looked forward to cutting on the radio and hoping I heard something to light up my soul and “Shine Your Light” by The Graingers—Gary, Glenn, Greg (and a singer in the mix)—a little-known funk ditty released around 1981–82 did not disappoint my young soul.


The Graingers family weren’t some huge headline act; they were more like studio-siblings and ringers who knew their funk, soul, disco, and modern groove.


What makes “Shine Your Light” special is its texture: sticky bass, the piano stabs, that sweet synth lift, and various cats just jive talking or rapping throughout the song and singing about the positivity of “Shining Your Light” with the drums laying just enough pocket to make the dance floor move but not overpower the soul.

You can tell The Graingers came from groups that respected musicianship—Gary had history with Pockets, a crew with connections to Earth, Wind & Fire, doing work in the late ’70s.


Though “Shine Your Light” didn’t chart big, it got to #29 on the black charts but it found life in clubs, in DJ vinyl boxes, and in compilations of rare groove and disco-funk collectors. It’s slept-on, sure—but the kind of record that becomes every DJ’s secret gem.


And the Grainger brothers? They kept making music. Gary and Greg became studio musicians and played with big names—from Whitney Houston stuff to jazz outings. Glenn stayed rooted in composing and producing. Their later work under the name Grainger includes re-recorded versions of Shine Your Light and some smooth jazz fusion projects too.

Honestly, I’m assuming that Shine Your Light is spiritually positive song about letting your unique positive inner self shine through cause everyone has it but it could be about a Brother trying to get his “rap” on to a Honey telling her to show off her funky stuff. I’ll leave it up to your interpretation because in interviews the Brothers generally talk about the Pocket years and they glaze over the fact that for some of us Shine Your Light was this family’s favorite musical moment for us. But I understand, The Pockets had big hits. I’m going with the later thought thought!

Bottom line is this is what Klassic Kuts is for—you, me, and all the heads who believe a song doesn’t need gold plaques to be immortal. “Shine Your Light” by The Graingers is one of those timeless cuts. Let it play. Let it lift you.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutThe GraingersShine Your Light. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

John Legend 'Darkness and Light'
Wellness

Most Adults Are Still Afraid Of The Dark

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close