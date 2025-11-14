KLASSIC KUTS: Release Yourself Was A D.J.’s Delight!”

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Sometime in ’84 I had to be at a jam at the park when I heard the DJ scatch the intro of this song over and over and had the shell toe Adidas wearing Be-Boys showing out. Man what a magical musical time. Let me adjust my Kangol…now I’ll finish.

Two identical twins, TaharQa Aleem and Tunde Ra Aleem, born and raised with sound vibrating through every block of Harlem. They shared not just an apartment but a vision — one that would blur the lines between disco, boogie, early electro, soul, and what hip-hop was about to become.

Before “Release Yourself,” the Aleems had been hustling in music under names like The Ghetto Fighters and The Fantastic Aleems. They learned the game young — singing, producing, opening their ears wide in a scene that was electric and changing fast. They founded NIA Records — an independent label that became a safe house for innovators started with a $1,500.00 loan from their Dad. Leroy Burgess lent his velvet voice to their records, including “Hooked On Your Love” and later “Release Yourself.”

Then came “Release Yourself,” pressed on 12-inch in 1984. It’s a six-minute ride: soulful vocals repeating the liberation mantra, backed by tight production from the Aleem brothers themselves. The B-side? A dub mix mixed by Marley Marl — yeah, that Marley Marl, which honestly was the preferred side amongst the street DJs.

What gave it its power was the fusion: drum machines echoing urban grit, lush vocals lifting you out your seat, synths sparking and sweeping, grooves with enough soul to make the body dance and enough edge to mark that electronic future. It crossed genres — dance, electro, soul, early hip-hop. DJs in clubs and the parks knew it was an instant party starting from the intro.

The song didn’t just move bodies — it opened doors. NIA Records became more than a label — a launchpad. The Aleems worked with big names, nurtured new voices, even housed hip-hop culture while disco was dying and something new was rising. This same independent record label would be pivotal in kick-starting the careers of Marley Marl and the Wu-Tang Clan.

And when vinyl whispers and DJ sets bring “Release Yourself” back around, that electric charge returns. For me, that’s what music is supposed to do. Not just to entertain — but to free.

That’s what Klassic Kuts is about — remembering the songs that didn’t just fill the air but set souls free. Aleem’s “Release Yourself” is one of those cuts. This one is for the people at the park jams and the roller skating rink.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Aleem – Release Yourself. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta