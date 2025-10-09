Listen Live
Books

Arsenio Hall Announces Memoir on Life & Iconic Career

Arsenio Hall Announces Memoir on Life & Iconic Career

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Howie Mandel And Arsenio Hall - Las Vegas, NV
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Arsenio Hall said he is sharing the highs and lows of his life and winding career in a new memoir coming out next spring.

The 69-year-old actor, comedian and former talk show host said he is revealing iconic moments of his life and career in his new book, Arsenio: A Memoir, heading to shelves on April 7, 2026.

Fans can expect Hall, 69, talking about his early life and career “starting out as a young magician in Cleveland,” hanging out with world-famous comedy stars and forming “lifelong bonds” with the likes of Sammy Davis Jr., Muhammad Ali, Richard Pryor and his Coming To America co-star Eddie Murphy, according to the book’s description.

The memoir will also recount his groundbreaking interviews during The Arsenio Hall Show that ran from 1989 to 1994. Interviewing celebs like Madonna, Tupac Shakur, Maya Angelou and political figures like Bill Clinton.

“This bracingly candid memoir offers a new appreciation for this raw talent and gifted storyteller, who nightly, for six years, hosted what felt like a televised ‘party’ that changed the landscape of late-night television and brought Black culture into living rooms across America,” the book description said “With this book, he does it one more time.”

Arsenio: A Memoir is available for preorder now wherever books are sold.

Arsenio Hall Announces Memoir on Life & Iconic Career  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

The Madd Hatta Show
Entertainment News

Does a Woman’s Past Kill Her Value?

MUTS 2025
Contests

Majic Under The Stars Returns Oct. 25 with Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London & Cupid!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close