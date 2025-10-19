Listen Live
Could There Be Less Chocolate For Halloween Due To This ?

Something Weird Is Happening With Halloween Chocolate

Published on October 19, 2025

There may be fewer chocolate bars for trick-or-treaters this Halloween as chocolate prices stay high.

The price of cocoa has more than doubled since the beginning of 2024, with peak prices hitting in late 2024, according to a report from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute. Though prices have come down slightly, they remain at or near record highs, , Wells Fargo Sector Manager David Branch told USA TODAY.

“The adults are going to be spending more to give chocolate, but I think you’re also going to see a lot more gum, suckers and other hard candy,” he said.

Spending on Halloween candy is expected to be $3.9 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer survey.

“Even with concerns about price increases due to tariffs, Halloween continues to resonate with consumers of all ages,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said in a news release.The holiday is still popular. According to the National Confectioners Association, 94% of Americans say they will share chocolate and candy with friends and family for Halloween.

The national group representing candy said $7.4 billion was spent on Halloween chocolate and candy last year, up 2.2% from 2023.The supply of cocoa, which is used to make chocolate, has been suffering because of changing weather patterns, Branch said. Particularly hard hit are regions of West Africa, which supply 70% of the global supply, he said.

What you can do:

To save money, experts suggest shopping for sweet treats that contain less cocoa. This could mean opting for non-cocoa items or grabbing a treat with filler that is not 100% cocoa, which could make it cheaper.

Experts also recommend considering generic alternatives this year. Shoppers can sometimes save between 50-70% on off-label purchases.

Bottom line: This year’s suggestion may be less chocolate, more Twizzlers. 

