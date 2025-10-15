Listen Live
Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

The Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx is set to open its doors in 2026.

Published on October 15, 2025

Rapper Eminem’s oldest daughter is having a baby. Thirty-two-year-old travel blogger Alaina Scott announced on Instagram Monday that she’s pregnant with her first child with her husband of two years. Scott, who was adopted by the Grammy-winner in the early 2000s, went on to reveal that she has been struggling with fertility issues. Eminem’s other daughter Hailie Jade gave birth last March to a boy, also her first child. She posted online that she can’t wait to be an “auntie.”

Hip Hop Museum In The Bronx Set To Open Next Year

The Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx is set to open its doors in 2026. The museum will host its second gala this Wednesday at Cipriani Wall Street to help raise 50-million-dollars for construction and programming. Several artists will be recognized at the event, including Fat Joe and Slick Rick. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is being billed as the official museum of record for Hip-Hop. It’s scheduled to open in October of next year.

Taylor Swift, Disney Announce Docuseries, Concert Film

Taylor Swift and Disney will be giving her fans some gifts this holiday season.  The superstar singer-songwriter announced a new docuseries and concert film will hit Disney-Plus on December 12th.  “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show” will showcase the final concert from her record-breaking tour, including the “Tortured Poets Department” set in its entirety.  On the same day, the first two episodes of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The End of an Era” will also hit the streaming service.  The six episode docuseries will give fans a behind the scenes look at the tour.

Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of Showgirl” Debuts Atop Billboard Chart, Breaks Sales Record

Taylor Swift’s latest album is topping the Billboard 200 chart.  “The Life of a Showgirl” is now Swift’s 15th number one album, breaking a tie with Jay-Z and Drake for the most all time by a solo act.  Only the Beatles have more with their 19 chart topping albums.  The album finished the week with just over four-million equivalent album units, which includes sales and streaming.  Pure album sales totaled just over three-point-four-million, breaking the previous single week record set by Adele’s “25” in 2015.

