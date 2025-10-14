Senate To Vote On Shutdown Again And Amazon Starts Holiday Hiring

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Senate To Vote On Shutdown Again

Senate lawmakers will be back at the Capitol today for another attempt to end the federal government shutdown, now in its third week. A vote is planned but there’s little sign of progress toward funding the government with both Democrats and Republicans seemingly dug in. House Democrats are also meeting today to discuss how to move forward.

House Speaker Warns Shutdown Could Be ‘One of the Longest’

House Speaker Mike Johnson is warning the current government shutdown could be one of the longest in history. At a Monday news conference, the Republican said if Democrats keep up “their obstruction,” then “that’s where we’re going to be headed.” The shutdown began October 1st and looks headed for its third week. The Senate is expected to vote again Tuesday on a measure to fund the government. It’s already failed seven times.

Amazon Starts Holiday Hiring

Amazon is hiring 250-thousand people in the U.S. ahead of the holidays. It’s looking for full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers for its fulfillment and transportation teams. Employees can earn an average of 23 dollars per hour, plus benefits. The company says new job opportunities are posted weekly from October through December.

Vernon Named Most Burglarized City in U.S.

Los Angeles County is home to the most burglarized city in the U.S. Security research company Safewise gives the distinction to the city of Vernon. Safewise compiled the list using publicly available FBI crime data from 2023, showing burglaries per 100 people. More than half of the residents of Vernon were burglarized that year. The city has a population of 208, but saw 110 burglaries. That gives it the highest burglary rate of all cities in the nation.