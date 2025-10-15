Listen Live
EWF Documentary Coming Soon

Questlove’s documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire set to arrive in 2026

Published on October 15, 2025

Questlove is set to release a documentary about the legendary funk band Earth, Wind & Fire on HBO in 2026. The film will focus on the band’s legacy, cultural impact, and body of work, featuring exclusive access to their archives. Questlove expressed his honor in telling the band’s story and preserving their history. This documentary marks the first about Earth, Wind & Fire since 2001 and follows Questlove’s acclaimed works such as Summer of Soul and Sly Lives!.

