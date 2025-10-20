Listen Live
Katt Williams’ ‘Golden Age’ Comedy Tour

Katt Williams Announces 'Golden Age' Comedy Arena Tour

Published on October 20, 2025

2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Comedian Katt Williams is set to embark on The Golden Age Tour in 2026, a new arena comedy tour across North America. With a career spanning over two decades, Williams has established himself as a prominent figure in comedy, with a sharp delivery and socially charged humor. Known for his film and television work, including appearances in Friday After Next and Atlanta, Williams has also released multiple stand-up specials, with his most recent, Woke Foke, becoming Netflix’s most-watched comedy special in 2024. The Golden Age Tour will kick off on January 23, 2026, in Ontario, California, with presale tickets available on October 20 and general on-sale on October 22.

