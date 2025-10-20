Katt Williams’ ‘Golden Age’ Comedy Tour

Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

Comedian Katt Williams is set to embark on The Golden Age Tour in 2026, a new arena comedy tour across North America. With a career spanning over two decades, Williams has established himself as a prominent figure in comedy, with a sharp delivery and socially charged humor. Known for his film and television work, including appearances in Friday After Next and Atlanta, Williams has also released multiple stand-up specials, with his most recent, Woke Foke, becoming Netflix’s most-watched comedy special in 2024. The Golden Age Tour will kick off on January 23, 2026, in Ontario, California, with presale tickets available on October 20 and general on-sale on October 22.

