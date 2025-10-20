Listen Live
Entertainment

Know Before You Go: Majic Under The Stars 2025 Bag Policy

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Under the Stars Bag Policuy
Source: General / Radio One

For the comfort and safety of all guests, the Pavilion enforces a strict bag and purse policy at all concerts. Only clear bags sized 12″ × 12″ or smaller are permitted, and non-clear handheld clutches sized 4.5″ × 6.5″ or smaller are allowed. Bags used for medical equipment (appropriately sized for the equipment), diaper bags accompanied by an infant/toddler, and nursing/pumping bags are permitted only with inspection by security staff.


Please note: Tinted bags or bags with printed patterns are not accepted; unattended items or bags left outside the gates or inside the venue will be removed immediately. Additionally, the information booths do not accept bags, purses or backpacks of any kind.

The Pavilion operates as a cash-free venue, and all guests should be prepared to pass through security screening including walk-through metal detectors.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

How Music Got Free - Eminem
Music

Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close