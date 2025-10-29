Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Amazon Prime Video will make its NFL Black Friday game available to stream for free worldwide. The game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles will mark the first time a NFL game on Prime Video is available to stream to non-subscribers. The game will be followed by a NBA doubleheader, which will also be available to stream for free. This will be the third-straight year Prime Video streams a NFL game the day after Thanksgiving.

We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S., global sports. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”

“We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL. “Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world.”

The Bears versus Eagles Black Friday Football game stands at the center of an unprecedented lineup of live sports programming on Nov. 28 that will stream globally on Prime Video, available in over 240 countries and territories, with no subscription or Prime membership required. The global presentation of Black Friday Football on Prime Video will feature additional language options for viewers around the world that include Spanish, French and Portuguese. In addition, several advanced features that enhance Prime Video’s NFL coverage in the U.S. will also be available in select locations