Cupid Keeps Brings BIG Line Dance Energy to Majic Under The Stars 2025

Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

Over the past few years, line dance music has experienced a major resurgence across the United States, becoming a staple at parties, festivals, and community events. Blending catchy hooks with easy-to-follow choreography, the genre has brought people of all ages and backgrounds together on dance floors nationwide. From TikTok challenges to wedding receptions, line dancing has evolved from a regional pastime into a nationwide cultural movement.. one rooted in fun, rhythm, and connection.

At the center of that movement stands Cupid, one of the biggest names in line dance music. Known for his breakout hit “Cupid Shuffle” and a string of follow-up anthems that keep crowds moving, Cupid has become a symbol of unity through music and dance. His performance at Majic Under The Stars 2025 lit up the Houston crowd, as fans jumped to their feet and joined in on every beat.

With his infectious energy and crowd-pleasing spirit, Cupid proved once again why his music continues to bring joy and keep people dancing year after year.

Check out Cupid’s interview with Kandi backstage at Majic Under the Stars.