H-E-B Make Major Donation For Texans

H-E-B donates $6 million to help feed Texans as threat of SNAP benefit cuts continues

Published on October 27, 2025

H-E-B has donated $5 million to Texas food banks and $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs in the state. The funds will support efforts to combat food insecurity, which affects over 22 percent of children and 13.6 percent of seniors in Texas. H-E-B’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger includes donation campaigns and hosting festive holiday gatherings that serve meals to thousands of people. The company’s generosity and dedication to nourishing communities have been praised by partner organizations.

