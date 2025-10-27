H-E-B Make Major Donation For Texans

H-E-B has donated $5 million to Texas food banks and $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs in the state. The funds will support efforts to combat food insecurity, which affects over 22 percent of children and 13.6 percent of seniors in Texas. H-E-B’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger includes donation campaigns and hosting festive holiday gatherings that serve meals to thousands of people. The company’s generosity and dedication to nourishing communities have been praised by partner organizations.

We are deeply grateful to @HEB for their incredible $1 million gift supporting Meals on Wheels programs across Texas, including $100,000 to our own Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County. pic.twitter.com/gk2BRlSlnE — IM Houston (@IMHoustonTx) October 27, 2025