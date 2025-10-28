Listen Live
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time In Vegas

Mariah Carey to bring annual Christmas shows to Las Vegas

Published on October 28, 2025

Mariah Carey will bring her holiday show, ‘Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,’ to the Dolby Live at Park MGM from November 28th to December 13th. The residency will feature 10 magical performances filled with holiday hits and Carey’s legendary vocals. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a summer program for children ages 11-15. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas for the 8 p.m. shows.

