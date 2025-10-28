Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time In Vegas

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mariah Carey will bring her holiday show, ‘Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,’ to the Dolby Live at Park MGM from November 28th to December 13th. The residency will feature 10 magical performances filled with holiday hits and Carey’s legendary vocals. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a summer program for children ages 11-15. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas for the 8 p.m. shows.

Excited to bring Christmastime to the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Vegas! Tickets on sale this Saturday 9/20 at 10am PT 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/BexkVt58gi — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 15, 2025