Election Day Guide

Texans are heading to the polls today to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections in Houston and Southeast Texas. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can check their registration status and polling locations on the Secretary of State’s website. The ballot includes 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, and voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID to vote in person. For more information on specific races and ballot details, visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the election hotline for assistance.

