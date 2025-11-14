Finesse Mitchell Brings the Laughs to Houston

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

When you get two legends in a room, you know it’s about to be magic. That’s exactly what happened when Majic 102.1’s own Madd Hatta chopped it up with the hilarious Finesse Mitchell. The comedian and actor, always keeping it real, dropped gems about his journey from a civil engineering student to a stand-up king.

Finesse recalled how he stumbled into comedy on a dare at a club in South Florida. One impromptu joke about a hurricane drill turned into a paid tab and launched a 27-year career that took him from BET’s Comic View to the iconic stage of Saturday Night Live.

Throughout the lively chat, Mitchell gave props to his mentors like Mike Epps and JB Smoove and even shared a hilarious story about realizing he lived in “The Jungle” in L.A. after seeing his neighborhood in the movie Training Day.

Always evolving, Finesse spoke on the industry’s shift to social media, giving a shout-out to his mentee-turned-superstar Matt Rife. He’s learned to pivot with the times, but his core mission remains the same: make people laugh.

If you’re ready for a good time, you can catch Finesse Mitchell live this weekend at The Sam Houston Race Park Pavilion Center. Expect an all-inclusive show where he’s roasting everything from politics to the folks in the front row. It’s the perfect night out, so grab your tickets and get ready to laugh until it hurts.

Check out the interview below.