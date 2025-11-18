Listen Live
Close
Relationships

The Game Has An Epiphany

The Game Says He Regrets His ‘Womanizing’ Dating History: ‘It Was Just an Exchange’

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

The Game reflects on his past toxic dating practices in a vulnerable moment during a conversation with Kirk Franklin. He admits that in his 20s and 30s, his approach to women lacked emotional connection and was more about casual encounters. Now at 45, he struggles with the consequences of his actions, especially when women are emotionally invested. The rapper acknowledges the impact of trauma and intimacy in these situations, realizing that his past behavior is catching up with him.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Release Yourself Was A D.J.’s Delight!”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Reggae King Ruled the Dance Floor in ’81

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Hidden Disco Gem You Sleep On!

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

2024 National Urban League Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Gala
Politics

VOTE: Roland Martin: “Our Haters Are Checked In”!

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Shine Your Light Has Spirit & Super Heavy Funk

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close