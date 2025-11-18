The Game Has An Epiphany

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

The Game reflects on his past toxic dating practices in a vulnerable moment during a conversation with Kirk Franklin. He admits that in his 20s and 30s, his approach to women lacked emotional connection and was more about casual encounters. Now at 45, he struggles with the consequences of his actions, especially when women are emotionally invested. The rapper acknowledges the impact of trauma and intimacy in these situations, realizing that his past behavior is catching up with him.

