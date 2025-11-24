Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Split

According to People Magazine,

Kandi and Todd Tucker divorcing after 11 years of marriage; ‘A difficult and emotional time’ “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.” Burruss, 49, and her producer husband Tucker, 52, met while filming the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2013. They tied the knot the following year in April.