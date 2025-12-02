Source: GMVozd / Getty

Time Is Up On Remaining Thanksgiving Leftovers

Federal health officials say time is up for any remaining Thanksgiving leftovers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points to the Monday after Thanksgiving as the last day to safely eat refrigerated food following the holiday. Food that was placed in the freezer can be safe to eat indefinitely, but quality declines over time. The USDA says frozen leftovers begin to lose moisture and flavor within two to four months.

TSA Breaks Record: ‘Highest Number Ever in TSA’s History’

A record-breaking 3.13 million passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at US airports on Sunday, marking the highest number in TSA history. This surpassed the previous record of over 3.09 million passengers in June 2022. The top 10 busiest days for TSA traffic have all occurred within the last two years, with the third busiest day falling on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2024. The surge in passenger numbers comes after the end of a historic government shutdown that caused chaos at airports due to staffing shortages. TSA officers who worked without pay during the shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday, the charitable follow up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The event, launched in 2012, asks people to give money, time or support to any number of causes, communities and non-profit organizations. Each year, millions take part through donations and volunteerism.

Let’s be a blessing today and give