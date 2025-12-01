50 Cent Talks New Diddy Documentary Debuting on Netflix

Source: Getty/Radio 1 Digital / Getty

A new documentary about disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to debut on Netflix Tuesday, Dec. 2, with 50 Cent serving as executive producer.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a four-part documentary about the Bad Boy Records founder’s rise and fall after the conviction of federal prostitution charges. The documentary is produced by the rapper’s longtime rival, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The film reportedly shows never-before-seen footage of Diddy that was slated for a documentary he was allegedly filming before his arrest in September 2024.

Footage that featured on Good Morning America on Monday showed Diddy talking with his legal team and wanting them to work harder. Another scene shows Diddy with fans in New York and requesting hand sanitizer after getting in his car.

50 Cent told Robin Roberts on the morning talk show that it “shows his [Diddy] character.” He also said that the documentary doesn’t just contain perspectives from people with allegations against Diddy, and has a goal of storytelling. The series includes interviews from two jurors who delivered the mixed verdict that found the rapper guilty and which ultimately had him sentenced to 50 months in prison this past October along with people who knew the rapper personally.

A spokesperson for Diddy told the New York Times that they were “deeply concerned” about the inclusion of the private footage in the upcoming Netflix doc.

“None of this was obtained from Sean Combs or his team, and its inclusion raises very serious questions about how this material was accessed and why Netflix chose to use it,” said Combs spokesperson Juda Engelmayer.

The Reckoning will also deep dive into Combs’ federal trial and history of alleged sexual abuse. The director of the doc, Alexandria Stapleton, said that she hopes that the film is a “wake-up call” about celebrity idolization.

“Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal,” she said on GMA. “I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

